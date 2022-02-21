OTTAWA – POLITICS – Nathaniel (Nate) Erskine-Smith is the Member of Parliament for Beaches-East York.

Erskine-Smith sits on the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology. He also occupies an executive role on the committee of the Canadian Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) as a past president.

The federal Liberal Party made the vote on the Emergencies Act a confidence motion in the House of Commons. The measure was passed by the minority Liberal Government with the support of the New Democrats.

Erskine-Smith’s speech is worth the read: