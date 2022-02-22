During times of uncertainty, most of us tend to stay within our comfort zones. The unprecedented times of Covid-19 and the crisis that followed affected businesses worldwide. While many suffered the brunt, some took it as an opportunity to expand their mindsets and explore new areas of growth. Sean Li, CEO of CaterCow, recalls the disastrous times and how the team behind the office catering company decided to come up with possible solutions. The pandemic had befallen, and it was on them to find their way out to either rise up with head high or let it crush them forever. CaterCow chose the former.

Sean Li and his partners founded the food delivery business in 2012. Growing nicely since its inception, the company primarily caters to those working in the offices. CaterCow has found lasting success by partnering with the best restaurants and providing exceptional customer service. It caters to 8 cities and has partnered with thousands of caterers, including well-known restaurants, bakeries, chefs, and boutique caterers. The pandemic struck the business like lightning and as uncertainty swept over, Sean and his team started thinking. Finding opportunity in the situation, the small team behind CaterCow decided to reinvent themselves and set realistic goals. According to the CEO, Sean, “The pandemic gave us quiet time to build our product in peace without too many business distractions (there were fewer sales to be made), and it actually allowed every employee who stayed on to reinvent themselves and find their calling on the team. We really used the pandemic to reset and rebuild everything on firmer foundations.”

CaterCow focused on creating some of its revolutionary solutions to the problems faced during the pandemic. One was the effect of covid-19 on the lives of healthcare workers- they needed to be facilitated in all ways possible and what could be a better way than fresh, delicious meals? For this, the business initiated its CaterCow Cares services, which provided free food to healthcare workers through fundraisers.

Like themselves, restaurants and small businesses (like themselves) were the second areas of interest for Sean and his team. Businesses had crumbled and the restaurant industry was absolutely destroyed. There was a dire need to help and enable people to continue working.CaterCow Fare introduced affordable, good-quality, ethically fair cuisine for the local food delivery ecosystem. Restaurants that joined Fare displayed lower prices for items than on other delivery apps because they weren’t charged commission. This initiative helped many restaurants make sales during the pandemic and made it possible for them to thrive.

Sean believes that despite the pandemic halting businesses and closing many, the team behind CaterCow worked efficiently to reinvent and transform themselves in a positive way.