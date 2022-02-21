OTTAWA – POLITICS – The federal parliament has passed the Emergencies Act. The House of Commons after working the weekend in debate on the measure will now recess for seven days.

Candice Bergen, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition issued the following statement after the Trudeau Liberals and the NDP voted to continue measures under the Emergencies Act:

“After weeks of dividing, stigmatizing, and wedging Canadians, the Prime Minister invoked the Emergencies Act.

“Today, after the Prime Minister reported that Ottawa’s streets are cleared, that the trucks are gone and the borders are opened, the Liberals and the NDP voted to extend the Emergencies Act. This allows the government to use vast new powers and keep the state of emergency going.

“Conservative MPs stood up for Canadians and voted against this government overreach. The Emergencies Act was not necessary to clear the blockades. The government already had all the tools they need under current Canadian law.

“We will continue to fight this power grab by the Prime Minister and his government.

“That’s why immediately following the vote, Conservatives gave notice of a motion to revoke the Prime Minister’s emergency.

“Liberal and NDP MPs will need to explain to Canadians why they are continuing to enforce a national state of emergency that gives the federal government far-reaching powers and authority.

“I hope the Liberal and NDP caucuses will reconsider their positions, and support this Conservative motion to revoke the measures under the Act.”