THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay Student Transportation advises that the following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available.

NORTH 53 servicing St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superieur AM & PM cancelled for Tuesday, February 22

NORTH 101 servicing Gorham & Ware AM & PM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled through Wednesday, February 23. High School students can board a transfer bus at Gorham & Ware school at 8:15

SOUTH 05 servicing Elsie MacGill AM & PM, Westmount AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled for Tuesday, February 22

SOUTH 31 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled through Wednesday, February 23. High School students can board their transfer bus at their transfer points.

SOUTH 55 servicing St Martin AM & PM, Franco Superieur PM, La Verendrye PM cancelled for Tuesday, February 22

SOUTH 71 servicing St Thomas AM & PM, Pope John Paul II PM cancelled for Tuesday, February 22

SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled until further notice