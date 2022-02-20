WAWA – NEWS – A fatal collision has Highway 17 between Wawa and White River closed.

On February 20, 2022 at 11:05 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa.

One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Highway 17 between Wawa and White River will remain closed for several hours while police conduct their investigation.