OTTAWA – NEWS – Two incidents that happened on Saturday in Ottawa as Police worked to take down the occupation of Ottawa are now under investigation.

Special Investigations Unit is investigating two police-involved incidents that occurred at the demonstrations in Ottawa yesterday and is urging anyone who has information, including video, to come forward.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 5:14 pm there was an interaction between a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse and a 49-year-old woman on Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue.

The woman has a reported serious injury.

At approximately 7:18 pm Vancouver Police Department officers discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (less-lethal firearms) at individuals in the area of Sparks Street and Bank Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The SIU asks anyone who may have been struck by a projectile to contact the unit.

This is the woman trampled by an RCMP horse in Ottawa. She is alive but has shoulder injuries, her family has said. Her name may be Candice Sero and she is full-blood Mohawk. If i have any of this wrong please inform me. pic.twitter.com/Zr0zXM7KeP — Pauline Hall (@Pauline51734996) February 19, 2022

Six investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to these cases.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about these investigations, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, the Director of the SIU must