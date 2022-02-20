KENORA – NEWS – The City of Kenora has declared a Significant Weather Event related to Snow Accumulation / Icy roadways in line with Section 4.1 of ONTARIO REGULATION 239/02 Minimum Maintenance Standards for Municipal Highways.

The City of Kenora states, “Declaring a Significant Weather Event related to snow accumulation is a way to advise residents, pedestrians and motorists to expect winter maintenance service delays due to the current winter storm event. The City is deploying resources to address road conditions as a result of the storm. Please be cautious on roads and sidewalks during the Significant Weather Event as road conditions can vary drastically during a Significant Weather Event”.

“Winter Maintenance service priorities are currently focused on main roads – arterials and collectors – as well as sidewalks. Staff are doing the best they can with the significant snowfall and wind, however clearing is taking significantly longer due to the volume of snow we received and the challenges associated with this”.