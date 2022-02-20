THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – Tired of shovelling yet? Silly question right?

Now imagine you are part of Thunder Bay’s road’s crews clearing roads and sidewalks.

Thunder Bay received approximately 5-10 centimetres of snow Friday with an additional 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Road Plowing

Road Crews started plowing arterial and collector streets at 2 am this morning and will continue to clear these roadways throughout the day and again early tomorrow morning for cleanup.

Local street plowing will commence once the arterial and collector roadways have been cleared. Completion of local street plowing should be done by end of Tuesday.

Sidewalk Plowing

Snow plowing started at 3 am this morning on the arterial, collector and core area street sidewalks. This is expected to continue throughout the day and once these are cleared we will commence local street sidewalk snow clearing. Local street sidewalk clearing should be completed by Friday.

Snow Removal

At this time, residential snowbank removal has been temporarily paused so crews can dedicate their efforts to clearing the roads and sidewalks. Once this is completed snowbank removal will resume.

Parking meters and handicapped parking spaces are tentatively scheduled for snow removal early Wednesday morning.