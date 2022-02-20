KENORA – Roads Update – The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning from Hadashville eastward towards Winnipeg.

It is unknown at this time when the highway will reopen.

The blizzard warning for Winnipeg has ended. Environment Canada forecasters say skies will be clearing this morning. Blowing snow in outlying areas with winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature will be falling to -23 this afternoon. Wind chill at -29 this morning and -36 this afternoon.