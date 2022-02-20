THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Last fall the Farmer’s Almanac reported that our region would have snow followed by extremely cold weather.

Well as people work to shovel out from the latest dump of snow, the mercury in the thermometer is about to plunge down into the depths of the bulb.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong – Gull Bay

Kenora – Grassy Narrows

Red Lake – Ear Falls

Fort Frances

Atikokan – Mine Centre – Quetico

A period of very cold wind chills is expected with wind chill values near minus 40.

The extreme cold conditions are expected from tonight into Monday morning.