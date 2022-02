THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Ontario’s Far North.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Kasabonika Lake – Sachigo Lake – KI Big Trout Lake

Attawapiskat

Peawanuck

Webequie

Sandy Lake

Bearskin Lake

Neskantaga First Nation

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues. Wind chill values near minus 45 to minus 50 are expected.

Extreme cold conditions will occur late this afternoon through Monday morning. Extreme cold will likely continue for the first part of the week with temperatures warming slightly by mid week.