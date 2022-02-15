OTTAWA – NEWS – “Canada is deeply concerned by Russia’s military build-up in and around Ukraine, which presents a significant threat to the rules-based international order. Following conversations with our Ukrainian partners, including during my recent trip to Ukraine, Canada has authorized the provision of defensive weapons to assist Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. I remain in close contact with my Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Reznikov, and alongside our allies, we will continue to support Ukraine as it protects itself against Russia’s unwarranted aggression,” states Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence.

The Government of Canada announced that it has authorized the provision of additional military assistance to the government of Ukraine to further help the Ukrainian security forces defend against Russia’s unwanted and escalating aggression against Ukraine.

Canada will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This equipment includes machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment.

Canada stands resolute in its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and continues to condemn Russian aggression as it builds up its military forces around Ukraine. Canada remains committed to a diplomatic solution and continues to call on Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue. As previously stated, any further aggression on the part of Russia will be met with serious consequences, including through coordinated sanctions, and Canada continues to work with allies and partners on a coordinated response.

Together with the financial contributions announced today by the Government of Canada, as well as earlier donations of non-lethal assistance, these measures represent a significant and coordinated response from Canada to the developing situation in Ukraine. Canada, along with our allies and partners, remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people as they continue to defend themselves against Russia’s destabilizing actions.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs states, “Canada remains resolute in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. Canada will continue to work closely with the Ukrainian government and allies in the region to protect Ukraine’s security and economic resilience.”