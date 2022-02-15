Thunder Bay – NEWS – Valentines Day was not totally full of love.
Daily update from 02/14/2022 to 02/15/2022
|Recent incidents
|12
|
|6 from yesterday
|Violent
|1
|
|No changes from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|7
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|1
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|6
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|4
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|4
|Quality of Life