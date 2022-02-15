February 15, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Valentines Day was not totally full of love.

Daily update from 02/14/2022 to 02/15/2022

Recent incidents
12 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
7 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
6 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life