COUTTS – NEWS – Additional individuals have been arrested in connection to the Coutts border blockade:

RCMP report that “Earlier today, we had an arrest on the highway where two weapons were seized and an individual was arrested and remains in custody. He was stopped by police while en-route back to the protest site”.

“At approximately 12:45 pm MST, a northbound semi truck approached an RCMP check stop north of Milk River, Alta. when the driver accelerated and drove towards our members. The driver swerved at the last moment and hit some traffic cones which were on the roadway. The driver was arrested close to the scene for criminal code offences”.

RCMP report these are the 12th and 13th individuals to be arrested in the past 24 hours in connection to the Coutts border protests.

Earlier today, RCMP reported on a firearm and ammunition seizure.

Information was received that this group had access to a cache of firearms with a large quantity of ammunition. The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.

This resulted in an immediate and complex investigation to determine the extent of the threat and criminal organization.

As a result of this investigation, the Alberta RCMP executed a search warrant during the early hours of February 14, on three trailers associated to this criminal organization. This resulted in the arrest and detainment of 11 individuals.

As result of these search warrants, the following was seized:

13 long guns

handguns

multiple sets of body armour

a machete

a large quantity of ammunition

high capacity magazines

An example of the militant mindset of a small segment of the protest, earlier in the evening, at approximately 8:00 pm MST, a large farm tractor and a semi truck, both involved in the blockade, attempted to ram a police vehicle.

The police officer was able to reposition and avoid the collision. RCMP officers followed the suspects to a location where the protesters were gathered.

RCMP state, “The driver of the tractor was identified and we are actively working to locate him so he can be taken into custody. The Alberta RCMP have seized the farm tractor and semi truck involved in this incident.”