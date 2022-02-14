NIPIGON – WEATHER – More snow! Another Alberta Clipper is headed to the region. An Alberta Clipper moving through northern Ontario will bring hazardous travel conditions to areas along the north shore of Lake Superior Tuesday night.

Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm along with strong southerly sustained winds of 30 to 40 km/h creating near zero visibilities in snow and blowing snow. Peak snowfall rates up to 2 to 4 cm per hour are possible.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for Tuesday night.

Beginning Tuesday evening and lasting through early Monday morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.