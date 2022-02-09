EAR FALLS – NEWS – On February 2, 2022 at approximately 7:27 pm officers with the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 105 near Highway 804 in the Township of Ear Falls.

As a result of the stop, Pamela MACKIE, 52, of Ear Falls, was charged with:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

She was released by way of an Undertaking to appear in Red Lake Court on April 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the charges.