Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police Service on Wednesday afternoon revealed results from a recent project led by the service’s Intelligence Unit, along with the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

Through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario supported Thunder Bay Police Service’s investigation Project Waffle.

In total, seven search warrants targeting residential addresses in the City of Thunder Bay, and five search warrants targeting associated vehicles, were obtained and executed as a result of this project.

This led to the seizure of more than $470,000 in cash, a quantity of suspected crack and powder cocaine featuring a potential estimated street value of more than $2.3 million, and multiple handguns.

Three suspects have been arrested and charged.

On Friday, Feb. 4, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, along with the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a series of search warrants at multiple addresses across the city.

These searches included:

• A home in the 400 block of Wentworth Crescent, which led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

• A home in the 2000 block of Sunnyside Beach Avenue, Shuniah, Ont., which led to the arrest of a male suspect, and the seizure of a significant quantity of cash, suspected cocaine, and a loaded handgun.

• A home in the 2000 block of Sleeping Giant Parkway, which led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected powder cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

• A home in the 200 block of McKellar Street South, which led to the arrest of one suspect, and the seizure of a quantity of cash, suspected cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and a vehicle.

• A home in the 1200 block of Rosedale Avenue, which led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected powder cocaine, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, two handguns, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

• A home in the 300 block of Clearwater Way, which led to the seizure of a loaded handgun, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

• A home in the 100 block of Jean Street, which led to further evidence being gathered to support the ongoing investigation.

Three suspects have been arrested and now face charges relating to Project Waffle.

Sean SIKKING, 27, of Shuniah, Ont., and formerly of the Greater Toronto Area, is charged with:

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm x4

• Unauthorized possessions of prohibited or restricted weapon x4

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x4

• Tamper with serial number

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

• Possession of a Firearm Knowing he was not the Holder of a Licence

• Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition

SIKKING appeared in bail court on Friday, Feb. 4 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Tanner Douglas HUNT, 25, of Thunder Bay, and formerly a resident of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Tamper with Serial Number of Firearm

HUNT appeared in bail court on Friday, Feb. 4 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Andre GAGNE, 46, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

GAGNE appeared in court on Friday, Feb. 4 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Investigations relating to Project Waffle remain ongoing. Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay Police Service will continue its efforts in disrupting the drug trade, which victimizes some of the most vulnerable citizens within the city and across the region.

If you have any information about crimes relating to drug trafficking occurring in your neighbourhood, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

To help maximize the effectiveness of your tips, please include details like:

• The types of criminal offences suspected

• Detailed descriptions of events witnessed

• Addresses connected to criminal offences

• Suspect names, or detailed descriptions

• Licence plate numbers of associated vehicles

• Any other relevant information or identifiers you believe could be supportive of your tip.

If you have home or business surveillance cameras, please consider joining the camera registry program. Registering your cameras will notify police that you are willing to assist in an investigation if something happens within view of your camera. Learn more or register today at: Cityprotect.com/camera-registration.