DRYDEN – WEATHER – Another Alberta Clipper will move across the region from west to east beginning on Thursday. The low pressure system will bring snow, 7-15 centimetres of it to the region on Thursday.

Environment Canada says that the snow will begin Thursday morning or early afternoon and continue into Friday. The snow will begin to taper off from west to east on Friday morning.

Strong northerly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h from Friday early morning which could significantly reduce visibility in local blowing snow. Wind gusts are expected to die down by Friday evening.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Fort Frances

Atikokan – Mine Centre

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Sioux Lookout

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning Thursday morning.