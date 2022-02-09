THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The winter of snow continues. Environment Canada has issued a Winter Travel Advisory for the City of Thunder Bay. The cause is an Alberta Clipper, a low pressure system moving in from the west.

The snow is forecast to begin Thursday morning or early afternoon and continue into Friday.

Snow will begin to taper off from west to east on Friday morning.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Superior West

English River to Upsala

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning Thursday morning.

Snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall amounts of seven to fifteen centimetres of snow is expected, however Environment Canada says that snowfall warnings could be issued.

Strong northerly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h from Friday early morning which could significantly reduce visibility in local blowing snow. Wind gusts are expected to die down by Friday evening.