THUNDER BAY – LIVING – There are bus cancellations for Thunder Bay students for Thursday.

Student Transportation advises:

North 86 and North 87 cannot be serviced Thursday, February 10 or Friday, February 11 due to no drivers available. This leaves only the North 88 in and out of McKenzie PS on these days.

On these dates, the following will be in place:

High school students who ride the North 86 AM or North 87 AM bus who can make their own way to McKenzie PS can board the North 88 at McKenzie @ 8:20am. This includes North 86 high school students picked up along Lakeshore and Strathcona between McKenzie PS and the high schools. There will be no AM service for these stops.

Claude Garton students who ride the North 86 AM or North 87 AM bus who can make their own way to McKenzie PS can board the North 88 at McKenzie @ 8:20am.

****NOTE: any Claude Garton student who rides the North 86 or North 87 home in the afternoon will NOT have PM transportation home from McKenzie PS. Parents need to have other PM transportation arrangements in place****

North 88 will operate as per normal schedule except for the addition of dropping Claude Garton students off at their school before proceeding to Superior and Hammarskjold in the morning and picking up Claude Garton students on their way to McKenzie PS in the afternoon.