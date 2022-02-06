OTTAWA: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says that the Ottawa police would be breaking the law if police attempt to intimidate or arrest people who bring food or other supplies to truckers who are peacefully exercising their Charter rights and freedoms in Ottawa. A tweet from Ottawa Police from 11:52 am. on Sunday February 6 states “Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway.”

IMPORTANT: Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway. #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/tp4e5d2xe1 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 6, 2022

“People who bring food, water, gasoline or other supplies to peacefully protesting truckers are not breaking any law. There is no basis for this police threat, that was issued by Twitter this morning,” states lawyer Nicholas Wansbutter, retained by the Justice Centre, which is representing the Freedom Convoy.

450+ tickets issued since Saturday morning:

The Ottawa Police Service and its partners worked through the night to reduce the impacts of demonstrators in the downtown core, respond to calls for service, and improve neighbourhood safety.https://t.co/y8qirkrW1l#ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 6, 2022

Premier Ford Comments

OTTAWA: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms today warned that Ottawa police would be breaking the law if police attempt to intimidate or arrest people who bring food or other supplies to truckers who are peacefully exercising their Charter rights and freedoms in Ottawa. A tweet from Ottawa Police from 11:52 a.m. on Sunday February 6 states “Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway.”

“People who bring food, water, gasoline or other supplies to peacefully protesting truckers are not breaking any law. There is no basis for this police threat, that was issued by Twitter this morning,” states lawyer Nicholas Wansbutter, retained by the Justice Centre, which is representing the Freedom Convoy.

“In a free and democratic society that is governed by the rule of law, citizens can freely associate with each other, including the giving and receiving of goods and gifts. There is no law that would allow the Ottawa Police to arrest people for giving fuel or food to another Canadian,” continued Wansbutter.

“The truckers themselves are exercising their Charter freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly, as they are legally entitled to do,” added Wansbutter.

“In a free and democratic society that is governed by the rule of law, citizens can freely associate with each other, including the giving and receiving of goods and gifts. There is no law that would allow the Ottawa Police to arrest people for giving fuel or food to another Canadian,” continues Mr. Wansbutter.

“The truckers themselves are exercising their Charter freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly, as they are legally entitled to do,” concluded Wansbutter.