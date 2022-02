THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Student Transport Thunder Bay is reporting the following school bus cancellations for Monday, February 7, 2022:

NORTH 12 servicing Gron Morgan AM & PM, Woodcrest AM & PM cancelled through Friday, February 11 due to no driver available.

NORTH 30 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled through Tuesday, February 15 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Wednesday, February 9 due to no driver available.(Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka)