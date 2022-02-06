OTTAWA – NEWS – Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency for the City of Ottawa due to the ongoing demonstration.

In a statement the City of Ottawa says, “Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It also provides greater flexibility within the municipal administration to enable the City of Ottawa to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders”.

Developing…