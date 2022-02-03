February 3, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Update

By
NetNewsLedger
-
171
Crime Scene

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A slight increase in the number of calls for service for the Thunder Bay Police Service over the past twenty-four hour period.

Daily update from 02/02/2022 to 02/03/2022

Recent incidents
10 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life