THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A slight increase in the number of calls for service for the Thunder Bay Police Service over the past twenty-four hour period.
Daily update from 02/02/2022 to 02/03/2022
|Recent incidents
|10
|
|3 from yesterday
|Violent
|2
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|2
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|3
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|3
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|5
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|5
|Quality of Life