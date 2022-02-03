THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The entire region is under Extreme Cold Warnings issued by Environment Canada.

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Extreme cold conditions tonight into Thursday morning. Wind chill values near minus 40.

Extreme cold conditions are expected tonight through Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to moderate Thursday afternoon.

Thunder Bay

It is -24 under clear skies with the wind-chill making it feel like -38. Winds are light at up to 15 km/h. High for the day will be minus 15. Wind chill minus 38 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin until the weather starts to moderate later today.

Increasing cloudiness late in the evening then a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries overnight. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 22 in the evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

It is a chilly -36 in Fort Frances with the wind chill at -43. Sunny skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 39 in the morning and minus 24 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

For Thursday night there will be increasing cloudiness. A 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the evening. Light snow beginning near midnight with two centimetres of snow possible. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite continues.

Peawanuck

It is -32 with the windchill at -44 in Peawanuck this morning. Mainly sunny skies with winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 44 in the morning and minus 32 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Thursday night will see clear skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 34 in the evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin so be sure to bundle up.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -31 in Dryden. The wind chill is at -41. Sunny skies with winds at up to 15 km/h. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 38 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Increasing cloudiness on Thursday evening with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the evening and after midnight. Light snow beginning after midnight with up to two centimetres of snow expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite continues.