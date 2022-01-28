OTTAWA – HEALTH Canada Update – At a virtual news conference, Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal minister of health, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, and Dr. Howard Njoo, the deputy chief public health officer, provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are expected to announce new recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for adolescents at high risk of illness. Dr. Matthew Tunis, executive secretary to NACI, also takes part in the briefing.