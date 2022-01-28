THUNDER BAY – SCOTTIES UPDATE – The Scotties Tournament of Hearts gets underway tonight. The event at the Fort William Gardens will be under a “Bubble”.

Curling Canada advises, “Two participants at the Canadian women’s curling championship tested positive for COVID-19 on their pre-departure PCR tests.

“The individuals tested positive before departing for Thunder Bay, Ont., and did not travel with their teams. The two individuals are not from the same team.

“The participants are self-isolated and kept out of the competition’s restricted access zone. They will be permitted in once they pass protocol, including repeated testing and evaluation by Curling Canada’s medical staff.

“No other participants are deemed close contacts of the individuals who tested positive.

“As per the event’s testing protocol, all participants had to produce negative PCR tests before departing and upon arrival in Thunder Bay. All arrival PCR tests conducted on Thursday have come back negative.

“To respect the privacy of the individuals with positive tests, Curling Canada will not disclose their identities.

“Curling Canada remains in contact with local, regional and national health authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and residents of Thunder Bay”.

The event will commence tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

The event will commence tonight at 7:00 PM ET tonight.