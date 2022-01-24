THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are renewing their call for public assistance as an investigation into a January shooting incident continues.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to reports of a disturbance at a residential address in the 100 block of Machar Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, January 14. While en route, police learned an individual may have been the victim of a shooting.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Major Crimes Unit investigators are requesting public assistance from anyone who may have home surveillance footage, or dash camera footage, of the area from January 14th, 2022, between the hours of 8 and 9 pm EST.

If you believe you can assist, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P22021725. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.