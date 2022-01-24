THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have identified a suspect involved in a weekend assault that led to a standoff in a residential neighbourhood on the city’s north side Sunday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a weapon’s call at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Enniskillen Avenue at about 6:45 am EST on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022.

Police learned an alleged assault occurred, which may have involved a firearm. However, despite the involvement of a firearm, investigators do not believe a shooting took place.

When police arrived, officers contained an area around the residence and a standoff ensued.

During the standoff, investigators obtained a search warrant. The home has since been searched and the scene has been released by police.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, police have identified a male suspect. Two individuals were arrested at the scene on unrelated outstanding warrants.

The victim and accused were known to each other, and there are no known ongoing public safety threats in the area as a result of this incident.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.