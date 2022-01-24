Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were patrolling in the area of May Street South just before 10:25 pm EST on Saturday, January 22nd when they conducted a traffic stop.

Police intended to check on the sobriety of the driver of the sedan, which was travelling northbound on May Street South.

Officers observed signs that the female driver had been consuming cannabis.

Officers also observed a male passenger was in possession of an object that appeared to be a possible firearm. When questioned, the suspect attempted to flee, and became involved in a physical altercation with officers.

Police were able to gain control of the male and confirmed he was in possession of a loaded handgun.

The serial number of the firearm had been removed.

During this altercation, the female driver fled from police in the vehicle.

Police located and arrested the female driver at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Windermere Avenue later that evening.

Tafary Malachi CHURCH, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

• Careless Transportation: Firearm

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Resist Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Trinity Mae SIIPOLA, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

• Careless Transportation: Firearm

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Flight from Peace Officer

Both appeared in bail court on Sunday, January 23rd where they were both remanded into custody with future appearance dates.