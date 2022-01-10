January 10, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Gun Crime

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A slightly busier 24 hours for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents since the last update.

Daily update from 01/09/2022 to 01/10/2022

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
0 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life