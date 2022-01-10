Thunder Bay – Weather – Almost all the the region is under Extreme Cold Warnings this morning. Only Superior West and Thunder Bay are not under weather warnings.

Extreme wind chill values are expected to continue this morning across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is a chilly -26 in Thunder Bay this morning. Clear skies are in the forecast for Monday with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light late this afternoon. High will be minus 21. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Clear skies to start Monday evening with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 34 this evening. Risk of frostbite will continue.

Fort Frances

Extreme Cold Warning in Effect… Clear skies to start the morning in Fort Frances. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up and remember your pet as well as your livestock are impacted by the cold too.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 26 with temperature rising to minus 20 by morning. Wind chill near minus 34.

Sachigo Lake

It is a chilly -32 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Mainly clear skies are expected with winds from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 37 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will start with a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness late this evening then periods of light snow beginning before morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 39 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -31 in Dryden this morning. For Monday, the winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High minus 23. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight there will be increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 27 with temperature rising to minus 21 by morning. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.