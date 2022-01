THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Extreme Cold Weather has been gripping most of Western Canada for the past week. That Arctic Deep Freeze is now starting to enter Northern Ontario.

There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for parts of Far North Ontario.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Attawapiskat

Webequie

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values near -45 are expected tonight through Friday morning.