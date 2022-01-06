“I appreciate your patience. As I thoroughly reviewed the current situation, I understand why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation. As someone who enjoys bringing people together, I committed to hosting a private and safe event in Cancun with my group from the 111 private club.”

Awad said, “I chartered a private aircraft and private transportation to ensure everyone’s safety. We also took additional steps by getting everyone tested before leaving Montreal to make sure the whole group was safe and thus even if the Mexican authority does not require a negative PCR test to enter.”

“In that private aircraft, only my group was presumed authorized to board. I chartered the whole flight for us and only us.

“On Tuesday, I met with a Sunwing security representative to discuss the following conditions :

-Security Manager and three (3) additional In-Flight Guardians to be on board at my expense.

-No Inflight Meal

-All carry-on pieces of luggage other than small purses, passports and cellphones are to be stored in the hold. This includes any duty-free purchases.

-Masks are to be worn at all times, covering the nose, mouth and chin in accordance with -Transport Canada regulations.

-No alcohol will be served.

-All PAX to have proof of a valid PCR test as per PHAC.

-All PAX to check-in and board in a sober condition

-All PAX are to remain seated and belted unless using the lavatory.

-Standing in the aisle will not be permitted.

-Organizer to be held responsible if the flight has to divert to an alternate location due to non-compliance.

“I agreed to every demand,” Awad states, “Including multiple In-Flight Guardians, I assured them every measure would be followed, but we couldn’t conclude an agreement because Sunwing refused to Provide Meals to the group for a 5 hour flight.

“They cancelled our flight based on presumptions, and thus others companies followed their steps.”