The organizer of the party onboard a Sunwing Airlines flight to Mexico says that the issues that caused the problems onboard the flight were partly because this was the first time his company, 111 private club had organized such a trip.
The behaviour of passengers on the flight from Quebec to Cancun Mexico have left the passengers on the flight south with no way home as Sunwing Airlines and Air Canada have refused to allow them onboard their aircraft.
The Government of Canada which has been advising people not to travel is investigating and there could be fines of up to $5000 for the passengers.
James William Awad, who operates 111 Private Club says, “At this time, the 111 private club is working tirelessly to get everyone back home safely as quickly as we can. The 111 private club is a dream and a vision that I poured my heart and soul into creating. This was my first travel event. I have significantly learned, and I am still learning from this experience. Learning from them is what makes the difference.
“I appreciate your patience. As I thoroughly reviewed the current situation, I understand why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation. As someone who enjoys bringing people together, I committed to hosting a private and safe event in Cancun with my group from the 111 private club.”
Awad said, “I chartered a private aircraft and private transportation to ensure everyone’s safety. We also took additional steps by getting everyone tested before leaving Montreal to make sure the whole group was safe and thus even if the Mexican authority does not require a negative PCR test to enter.”
“In that private aircraft, only my group was presumed authorized to board. I chartered the whole flight for us and only us.
“On Tuesday, I met with a Sunwing security representative to discuss the following conditions :
-Security Manager and three (3) additional In-Flight Guardians to be on board at my expense.
-No Inflight Meal
-All carry-on pieces of luggage other than small purses, passports and cellphones are to be stored in the hold. This includes any duty-free purchases.
-Masks are to be worn at all times, covering the nose, mouth and chin in accordance with -Transport Canada regulations.
-No alcohol will be served.
-All PAX to have proof of a valid PCR test as per PHAC.
-All PAX to check-in and board in a sober condition
-All PAX are to remain seated and belted unless using the lavatory.
-Standing in the aisle will not be permitted.
-Organizer to be held responsible if the flight has to divert to an alternate location due to non-compliance.
“I agreed to every demand,” Awad states, “Including multiple In-Flight Guardians, I assured them every measure would be followed, but we couldn’t conclude an agreement because Sunwing refused to Provide Meals to the group for a 5 hour flight.
“They cancelled our flight based on presumptions, and thus others companies followed their steps.”