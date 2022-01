THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Thunder Bay District Jail, in Thunder Bay.

This a facility-wide outbreak with twenty-four individuals identified as having COVID-19. This includes staff and inmates. TBDHU is working with the Ministry of the Solicitor General to manage this outbreak.