THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 58 (fifty-eight) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is now at 276. 131 cases have been resolved.

There is on additional person in the hospital as a result of the virus.

Causes of Cases

2 Household contact

6 Other close contact

10 No known exposure

40 Pending

Fifty-eight of the cases are in Thunder Bay and nine are in district communities and one in a First Nation community.

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.