KENORA – COVID-19 Update – Northwestern Heath Unit is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases today. There are currently 438 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area.

Since our last update:

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Atikokan Health Hub area

3 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Emo Health Hub area

13 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Fort Frances Health Hub area

30 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should visitwww.ontario.ca/exposed for more information on what to do next.