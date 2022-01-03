THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The extreme cold has moved off to the east. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Geraldton at -30. For most of the region more seasonable winter weather can be expected.

Thunder Bay

It is -21 in Thunder Bay. Skies will be mainly cloudy with winds becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin, bundle up.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite will continue.

Fort Frances

Cloudy and -20 in Fort Frances this morning. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the afternoon. Periods of light snow starting in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Snow for tonight with an expected low of minus 25.

Sachigo Lake

It is a cold -28 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Mainly clear skies for Monday with winds light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 44 in the morning and minus 33 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Clear skies for Monday night with a low of minus 31.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -20 in Dryden this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.