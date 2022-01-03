January 3, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – News – Cold weather put a damper on crime it appears.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 01/02/2022 to 01/03/2022

Recent incidents
4 arrow_up 0 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life