THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Ontario Cabinet met virtually on Sunday. From that meeting it is likely that Ontario will be announcing several new restrictions designed to stem the growing COVID-19 Omicron numbers.

Some media outlets in Southern Ontario are reporting that government sources are telling them that Ontario schools will be shifting to online learning only for the next two weeks.

Schools were to re-start classes in two days.

It is also likely that indoor gathering numbers will be further reduced.

There are also reports of further restrictions coming for indoor dining, gyms, and banning indoor dining, lowering the indoor (from 10 people to 5) and outdoor gathering limits, and decreasing capacity for essential retail to 50 per cent and 25 per cent for non-essential retail.