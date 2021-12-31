THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The extreme cold that has been gripping much of Western Canada for the past several days has now engulfed much of Western Ontario.

Kenora, Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, Atikokan, English River, Raith, Upsala are all under Extreme Cold Warnings. For now the City of Thunder Bay is outside the Arctic freeze.

Extreme cold is expected, beginning tonight.

Hazard: Minimum temperatures of -29 to -33 degrees Celsius. Wind chill values near minus 40.

When: Tonight into Saturday morning and again Saturday night into Sunday morning.