THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Almost everyone has made a New Year’s Resolution.

The reality is almost no one keeps them.

While more than two in five Canadians (42%) admit they won’t make a New Year resolution, of those that will, nearly a quarter (23%) claim they will keep to their resolution forever. That said, more than a tenth (11%) admit that they probably won’t stick to theirs beyond the end of January.

However, one in 20 people from Quebec and Ontario say they will probably abandon their resolutions by the end of the first week of January.

Among the most common resolutions being made are usual suspects including saving money (50%) – unsurprising given the number of Canadians who spent less on Christmas this year because of financial issues – eating healthier (47%), getting more exercise (45%) and losing weight (41%).

Meanwhile, 28% of people want to be more organised and a similar percentage plan to learn a new skill of hobby. Others will focus on seeing friends more often, travelling more and reducing screen time.

Among other suggested resolutions named by respondents to Party Casino’s survey were learning a new language, having another baby and, unusually, drinking MORE alcohol.

Full list of planned New Year’s resolutions