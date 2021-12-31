THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Bearskin Lake is reporting, as of this evening there are 127 positive cases of COVID-18 in the community.

There are just over 400 people in Bearskin Lake. So this represents over twenty-five per cent of the population.

Bearskin Lake has declared a State of Emergency.

Neighbouring First Nations, Muskrat Dam and KI have stepped up helping with supplies.

The call to the federal and provincial governments have gone out as well.

There is no word from the federal government or provincial government on solid on the ground help for the community as of yet.