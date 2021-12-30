THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested Keith Clair JAMES on Wednesday connected to five separate incidents of break-ins to local businesses.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday, December 27 just after 8:30 PM EST at a business in the 100 block of May Street North. Police learned a male suspect had entered the business through forced entry, causing damage to the business’s entrance in the process, and stole multiple items before fleeing.

Members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the continued investigation. As a result of that ongoing investigation, police were able to identify a male suspect.

Investigators were also able to connect the male suspect to four other break and enter incidents in the areas of the 100 block of May Street North and the 100 block of Centennial Square. These incidents occurred between December 7th and 27th.

BEAR Unit officers successfully arrested the accused in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, December 29. The accused also had an outstanding warrant connected to an August break-in of a business in the 100 block of May Street North.

Keith Clair JAMES, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x 2

• Breaking, Entering and Committing x6

• Theft Under $5,000

• Fraud Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order x3

Keith Clair JAMES appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 30 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.