THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Bearskin Lake is reporting 42 cases of COVID-19 and the Chief and Council have implemented a State of Emergency for the community.

There is also a community lockdown. People are allowed to go out for groceries and supplies.

There will likely be an increase in the number of cases, as reports are that there are a number of tests still to be completed.

All of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating in their homes until further notice.

At present there are only two nurses on duty in Bearskin Lake. The strain of the testing and the long hours is taking a toll on them.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in a few other northern fly-in communities as well.

Developing.