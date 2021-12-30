THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – A message from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit:

By now, you’ve no doubt seen our daily case announcement. Today has the dubious distinction of TBDHU’s highest single day count of the entire pandemic with 102 cases.

Safe to say, Omicron has hit the District of Thunder Bay hard. Most unfortunately, perhaps, is that this may just be the tip of the iceberg. This new variant is highly infectious and needs much less time to spread than those that have come before it.

Consider the record case count of COVID-19 in the province today of 13,807. Limits on testing capacity suggests this number is most likely an underestimate of the reality. If cases continue to rise in the TBDHU, we may see testing issues here as well.

There’s no question, these are unprecedented times. And we’re entering year 3 of a pandemic so this is saying a lot.

With surging numbers across the entire province, health units are forced to shift strategies in managing this pandemic. So, in order to control the spread of Omicron, here’s what is now expected of you:

• If you test positive on a Rapid Antigen Test or PCR or know you’ve been exposed, isolate yourself and notify those with whom you were in close contact while infectious – see www.tbdhu.com/covidexposure

• If you have been notified that you were a close contact of someone who has tested positive, follow the guidance here: http://www.tbdhu.com/…/information-for-high-risk…

• If you have symptoms of COVID-19, including mild signs that resemble a cold, stay home, isolate and seek testing immediately www.tbdhu.com/testinginfo

And if none of the above apply to you, do your best to keep it that way. Limit contacts. When in public, keep your distance and wear the best mask that is feasible. And as soon as you can, get vaccinated with whichever dose you are currently eligible to receive. Our region’s high vaccination rate is one of the reasons that has kept our healthcare operational over the past year of this pandemic and remains our best hope for keeping it that way moving forward.

We know that things are bleak right now. It’s been a long and challenging 2 years and every time there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, it feels like we take a turn and lose sight of it. But just remember: all pandemics eventually end and as hard as it can be to believe at times, we will see this through.

In the now, please take care of yourselves and be kind to those around you. We’re about to turn the page on another year so let’s do so with the resolve to do all we can in 2022 to stay safe and healthy.