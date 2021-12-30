Regional Lockdown Motion Passes

SIOUX LOOKOUT – INDIGENOUS – Chiefs from thirty-two Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario held an emergency meeting this afternoon.

A resolution calling for a regional lockdown for the thirty-two communities in dealing with the Omicron variant and COVID-19 was the main discussion.

Some of the discussion was on how that regional lockdown can be implemented.

The resolution has passed with no opposition.

What is next will be how the resolution will be implemented.

Concerns were raised that both the federal and provincial governments need to do more to assist Northern First Nations right now.

Ontario Indigenous Services Minister Greg Rickford says, “Over the past few days, several First Nations communities across Ontario have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. I have been in contact with Bearskin Lake First Nation, which declared a State of Emergency yesterday, to make sure they have the resources they need.”

“We will continue to work with Indigenous partners and with the Federal government to provide Bearskin Lake and other communities the support they may need as they work through these difficult times”.

With the Chiefs passing the Resolution for a Regional Lockdown restricting personal travel on the winter roads for 2 weeks and reviewing the situation every week they hope to control access and restrict the virus.

Another potential cause for COVID-19 and Omicron in the communities is via interaction with workers who are employed at regional projects.

Construction project are designated as essential services.

This is a developing story…