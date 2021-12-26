Winnipeg – Weather – Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the City of Winnipeg as well as most parts of Southern Manitoba.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

Heavy snow is expected tonight and into Monday.

Snow at times heavy will continue in Saskatchewan and spread eastward into Manitoba this evening. The heaviest snow will be this evening in Saskatchewan and overnight into Monday morning in Manitoba.

The snow will taper off from west to east on Monday.

Along with the heavy snow, winds gusting up to 60 km/h may create pockets of reduced visibilities in blowing snow.