THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – There are a few road incidents to report this evening.
Article will be updated through the evening as needed.
#Incident #ThunderBay Collision at Gilbride Road off #Hwy591 near Josephine Road. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 26, 2021
#Incident #Marathon #HWY17 West just west of #HWY614 Jct, lane is partially blocked due to a vehicle fire. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 26, 2021
Update: #Incident #OroMedonte #HWY11 North Line 14, all lanes closed as well as SB Line 14, left lane blocked due to collision. #ONHwys https://t.co/CnbNUakCTo https://t.co/0QqAykeIii
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) December 26, 2021