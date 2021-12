Kenora – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Monday.

What: Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Where: Northwestern Ontario. This includes Highway 17 from Shabaqua to Kenora and Highway 11 from Shabaqua to Rainy River.

When: Monday morning to Monday evening.